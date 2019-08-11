Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANTONIO TONY" RIZZUTO. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM Kennewick Community Center 500 South Auburn Street Kennewick , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory of ANTONIO "TONY" RIZZUTO Tony Rizzuto, 59, passed away peacefully July 23, 2019 at home in Prosser WA with the Love of his Life Tonda by his side. Like a true soldier, Tony fearlessly fought a long and courageous battle with Congenital Heart Disease for many years. Tony was born March 24, 1960 in Spokane, WA to proud parents Don and Myrle Rizzuto. Tony enjoyed Monte Carlo bowling, fishing, duck hunting, and golfing with his father. Tony was preceded in death by his father Don Rizzuto, mother Myrle Rizzuto, brother Louis Todd, sister Debra, nephew Troy, and best friend Gilbert. Tony is survived by his wife and soul mate Tonda, his daughter Sara Jordan, granddaughter Faith Rose, sisters Sheri, Shelly, and Cindy, nieces Nichole, Natalia, and Shantyl, nephews Lajay and Giavon, as well as numerous great nephews and nieces. Tony will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, and he will forever be in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday August 15, 2019 from 4:30-6:00pm at the Kennewick Community Center located at 500 South Auburn Street in Kennewick.

In Loving Memory of ANTONIO "TONY" RIZZUTO Tony Rizzuto, 59, passed away peacefully July 23, 2019 at home in Prosser WA with the Love of his Life Tonda by his side. Like a true soldier, Tony fearlessly fought a long and courageous battle with Congenital Heart Disease for many years. Tony was born March 24, 1960 in Spokane, WA to proud parents Don and Myrle Rizzuto. Tony enjoyed Monte Carlo bowling, fishing, duck hunting, and golfing with his father. Tony was preceded in death by his father Don Rizzuto, mother Myrle Rizzuto, brother Louis Todd, sister Debra, nephew Troy, and best friend Gilbert. Tony is survived by his wife and soul mate Tonda, his daughter Sara Jordan, granddaughter Faith Rose, sisters Sheri, Shelly, and Cindy, nieces Nichole, Natalia, and Shantyl, nephews Lajay and Giavon, as well as numerous great nephews and nieces. Tony will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, and he will forever be in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday August 15, 2019 from 4:30-6:00pm at the Kennewick Community Center located at 500 South Auburn Street in Kennewick. Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 11, 2019

