APRIL LYNN PRESTON April Lynn Preston, born April 8, 1970, went home to the Lord on April 11, 2020. Due to Covid complications. April is preceded in death by her father, Mr. Robert Preston, grandparents, aunts and uncles. April is survived by her Mother, Carol Preston, brothers, Robert and Richard Preston, Aunts, Uncles, cousins, her dear friend Leticia Zavala, and many life long friends. She was born in Great Falls, MT and then later moved to Richland. She graduated from Richland High School and attended CBC. She last resided at Lifecare Center of Richland for 12 years. April started her retail career at Kmart and ended it as a department manager at Sears. April was a dedicated employee. She gave 100 percent, and made many life long friends throughout her career. In 2008, April suffered a debilitating stroke. This never stopped her. She showed the world she was a fighter, and determined to live life to the fullest. April was an amazing daughter, sister, friend. She was always first to help and spread her kindness. She loved with all her heart. You could rely on her for anything. In later years when her body limited her, she would provide a positive outlook, a shoulder to cry on, a smile and a joke to make you laugh. She enjoyed laughter, movies, lunch with friends and playing games. April was truly an example of one of God's child-ren. No matter the situation; she persevered with strength, courage and humor. She never felt sorry for herself and she always showed us all how to cherish each day. April touched the lives of many, leaving a lasting imprint. She will never be forgotten, her spirit will live on in all our hearts forever. A celebration of life will will be held at a later date, once covid restrictions end. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society.



