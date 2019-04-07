Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARCHIE WILCOX. View Sign

ARCHIE WILCOX Einan's at Sunset Archie Wilcox went to his heavenly home on the evening of Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. He was born in Nunda, SD on June 30, 1927 to Roy and Anna Wilcox. After a stint as a paratrooper in the Army, he received his masters in physics with emphasis on nuclear engineering from South Dakota State University in 1955, and his work in designing shielding for reactor cores and waste containers took him to many interesting places including Texas, California, New York and Florida. In 1958, he married Ethel Haag, and they had one daughter, Christie. Archie loved his family very much, and enjoyed seeing his brothers, sisters, cousins and relatives at family reunions. He liked fishing and doing projects around the house, and he had a green thumb for gardening and fruit trees. He and Ethel were married for 52 loving and happy years, and after her death he remained in their home in Richland, WA until 2016, when he came to stay with Christie, her husband James and grandchildren Michelle and Erik. Every day he would read the funnies in the newspaper and work the Jumble. He loved reading and playing Scrabble. He and Christie did Saturday errands together, which always included cheesecake and a cup of coffee at a local bookstore. He loved seeing his grandchildren excel in school and sports, and he appreciated James' caregiving at home during the last few months. He is survived by his brother, Earl Wilcox (Eleanor), his sister, Vera Peterson (Stan), daughter, Christie Lamm (James), grandchildren Michelle Lamm and Erik Lamm, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Arrangements will be handled by Einan's. The viewing will be held Friday, April 12 from 3 - 5 at Einan's at Sunset in Richland, WA. A celebration of his life will be held at Einan's at Sunset in Richland, WA, at 11 AM on Saturday, April 13, 2019. The Committal with Military Honors will follow the celebration of life at Sunset Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Archie's memory to the Froslie - Wilcox Freshman Scholarship at South Dakota State University (make checks payable to the SDSU Foundation, 815 Medary Ave, Box 525, Brookings, SD, 57007). Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

915 By-Pass Highway

Richland , WA 99352

