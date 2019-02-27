Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARDELLE FAYE MOHR. View Sign

ARDELLE FAYE MOHR Einan's at Sunset Ardelle Faye Mohr, 79, of Richland, WA passed away in her home on February 10, 2019. Ardelle was born on October 18, 1939, in Glasgow, MT to Simon and Irene Anderson. Growing up Ardelle was a farmer's daughter and enjoyed playing with the other local farm kids. She loved her pets, especially her cat Tiger and dog Tippy. As she got a bit older she learned to play the clarinet and enjoyed reading. Ardelle graduated from Nashua K-12 School. Ardelle went on to attend a one year college in Havre, MT, where she was trained as a nurse. She met her husband, David Mohr in 1964 and married him two years later. Her proudest career accomplishments were becoming a certified nursing assistant, as well as becoming a mother, then grandmother and then a great grandmother to three beautiful little girls. However, nothing could top her being a home maker and taking care of her family. Ardelle spent her free time tending to her garden, where she would grow anything and everything. She would take the bright and colorful flowers from her garden and make beautiful arrangements. When she wasn't caught in the garden she could be found in the kitchen baking. She was a firm believer that there were good baking days and days that weren't. She and Dave enjoyed eating a spudnut or just having Coffee at the Spudnut shop in Richland. Ardelle loved to make pillows for herself and her family, she was known for the fringe that she would line the pillows with. Ardelle is survived by her daughters; Linda (Marc) Lampton and Cheryl (Gordon) Johnson: her granddaughters Jessica Keller and Sabrina (Joel) Beauchene: her great granddaughters Samantha, Annora, and Zoey Beauchene. She is also survived by her siblings Myrna Lauckner and Bill Lauckner, Lavour Anderson, her brother-in-law Donald Mohr and his daughters. Ardelle is preceded in death by her husband, David Mohr, her parents Simon and Irene Anderson, and many aunt and uncles. Visitation will start at 1:00 pm, March 1, 2019 at Einan's at Sunset Chapel, 915 ByPass Hwy, Richland, WA, 99352. Interment/ Service will take place at 12:00 pm, March 4, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

915 By-Pass Highway

Richland , WA 99352

