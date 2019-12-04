Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARDEN EDWIN EKSTROM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ARDEN EDWIN EKSTROM Arden Edwin Ekstrom passed away November 25, 2019, at home after battling mesothelioma. He was born March 18, 1937, in Anaconda, Montana, the third of ten children, to Edwin David and Ethel Anderson Ekstrom. Arden married Sandra BatesSeptember26, 1959,in Anaconda, Montana.They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1961. InJuly,1962,theymoved to Richland,where he workedat Hanford for over 31 years. Arden was a faithful member ofthe Church of Jesus Christ ofLatter- daySaints, and served a mission with his wifeat the Bishop's Storehouse in Kennewick. Among many of his church callings, he served nearly seven years as bishop of the Riverview Ward in Richland. Arden was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Kerri Lynne; brother Dale; sisters Deloresand Janice.He is survived by his wife Sandy, children: Bruce (Lisa), Pasco; Brad (Nancy), Kennewick; Brian, Carson, WA; and Krissa (Adrian) Martillo, Vancouver,WA; 10 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren; siblings: Evon Snyder, Tucson, AZ; Darwin (Rosemary), Polson, MT; GloriaLeClaire,West Richland; Laura Connors, Tucson, AZ; Kevin (Barbara), Kennewick; Denise Wogstad, Tucson, AZ; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. Viewing: Friday, December 6, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Einan's Funeral Home. Funeral services: 11:00 am Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ ofLatter-daySaints, 1321Jadwin Ave., Richland.Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Richland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ ofLatter-daySaints in Salt Lake City, Utah.

ARDEN EDWIN EKSTROM Arden Edwin Ekstrom passed away November 25, 2019, at home after battling mesothelioma. He was born March 18, 1937, in Anaconda, Montana, the third of ten children, to Edwin David and Ethel Anderson Ekstrom. Arden married Sandra BatesSeptember26, 1959,in Anaconda, Montana.They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1961. InJuly,1962,theymoved to Richland,where he workedat Hanford for over 31 years. Arden was a faithful member ofthe Church of Jesus Christ ofLatter- daySaints, and served a mission with his wifeat the Bishop's Storehouse in Kennewick. Among many of his church callings, he served nearly seven years as bishop of the Riverview Ward in Richland. Arden was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Kerri Lynne; brother Dale; sisters Deloresand Janice.He is survived by his wife Sandy, children: Bruce (Lisa), Pasco; Brad (Nancy), Kennewick; Brian, Carson, WA; and Krissa (Adrian) Martillo, Vancouver,WA; 10 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren; siblings: Evon Snyder, Tucson, AZ; Darwin (Rosemary), Polson, MT; GloriaLeClaire,West Richland; Laura Connors, Tucson, AZ; Kevin (Barbara), Kennewick; Denise Wogstad, Tucson, AZ; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. Viewing: Friday, December 6, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Einan's Funeral Home. Funeral services: 11:00 am Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ ofLatter-daySaints, 1321Jadwin Ave., Richland.Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Richland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ ofLatter-daySaints in Salt Lake City, Utah. Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 4, 2019

