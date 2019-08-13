ARDEN G. ROUSH Arden Roush, was born in Lebanon, KS on August 19, 1930. He began his new life in Glory on July 20, 2019 in Nevada, MO. Arden pastored at the First Christian Church in Pasco, WA, for several years in a vibrant congregation. Many, many received Christ as their Savior and were baptized in His Name under Arden's ministry there. He also founded a Christian Center. Those who preceded him in death were his parents, his son, and his brother. Those left to mourn his passing are his wife, J. Elizabeth of Nevada, MP: his daughter, Kathy Lopez of Semi Valley, CA; step-daughter, Katie Williams and husband Bill of Milo, MO; three grandchildren; Stephen of Berkeley, CA, David and wife Courtney of Semi Valley, and Collin and Adrian Bond of Milo, MO; many relatives and many, many friends. Services will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Price Cemetery in Lebanon, KS. You may view obituary and send condolences online at www.ferryfuneral home.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 13, 2019