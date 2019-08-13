Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARDEN G. ROUSH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ARDEN G. ROUSH Arden Roush, was born in Lebanon, KS on August 19, 1930. He began his new life in Glory on July 20, 2019 in Nevada, MO. Arden pastored at the First Christian Church in Pasco, WA, for several years in a vibrant congregation. Many, many received Christ as their Savior and were baptized in His Name under Arden's ministry there. He also founded a Christian Center. Those who preceded him in death were his parents, his son, and his brother. Those left to mourn his passing are his wife, J. Elizabeth of Nevada, MP: his daughter, Kathy Lopez of Semi Valley, CA; step-daughter, Katie Williams and husband Bill of Milo, MO; three grandchildren; Stephen of Berkeley, CA, David and wife Courtney of Semi Valley, and Collin and Adrian Bond of Milo, MO; many relatives and many, many friends. Services will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Price Cemetery in Lebanon, KS. You may view obituary and send condolences online at www.ferryfuneral

ARDEN G. ROUSH Arden Roush, was born in Lebanon, KS on August 19, 1930. He began his new life in Glory on July 20, 2019 in Nevada, MO. Arden pastored at the First Christian Church in Pasco, WA, for several years in a vibrant congregation. Many, many received Christ as their Savior and were baptized in His Name under Arden's ministry there. He also founded a Christian Center. Those who preceded him in death were his parents, his son, and his brother. Those left to mourn his passing are his wife, J. Elizabeth of Nevada, MP: his daughter, Kathy Lopez of Semi Valley, CA; step-daughter, Katie Williams and husband Bill of Milo, MO; three grandchildren; Stephen of Berkeley, CA, David and wife Courtney of Semi Valley, and Collin and Adrian Bond of Milo, MO; many relatives and many, many friends. Services will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Price Cemetery in Lebanon, KS. You may view obituary and send condolences online at www.ferryfuneral home.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close