ARLENE DOROTHY REQUILMAN Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation Arlene Dorothy Requilman, 88, of Kennewick, passed away on December 1, 2019 in her home. She was born on June 26, 1931 in The Dalles, OR. She worked as a Key punch operator before she retired. She lived in the Tri- Cities for about two months. She was a member of Saint Joseph's Catholic Church and a member of the . Some of her hobbies and interests included traveling and going to casinos. She is survived by her two sons, Jeff (54), Greg (53) and her daughter Danna (56). She was preceded in death by her husband Loy Requilman. For online condolences please visit www. Hillcrestmemorialcenter. com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 11, 2019