Arlene Irene (Kleingartner) Collins

July 21, 1940 - August 22, 2020

Sequim, Washington - Longtime Prosser, Washington resident Arlene Irene (Kleingartner) Collins passed away August 22, 2020 at Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, Washington. She was 80.

Arlene will be laid to rest at Ocean View Cemetery in Port Angeles, Washington. No formal services will be held at this time.

Arlene was born July 21, 1940 in Toppenish, Washington, to Edward and Mollie (Martin) Kleingartner.

Arlene leaves behind her six children Ken (Linda) Blair, Lawrence (Debra) Blair, Mike (Nanette) Blair; Teresa (Colin) Carson, Lynn (Tammy) Blair and Shelly (Jason) Freeze. Other survivors include her sister Shirley (Mike) Pappas; brother, Larry (Marcia) Kleingartner; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ron Collins.

Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the family.





