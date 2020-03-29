Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene Jensen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ARLENE JENSEN Arlene Jensen, 73, was born March 24, 1946 at Kadlec Hospital in Richland, WA. Her parents were Jean Louise Pratt Jensen and June Larsen Jensen. She passed away at Hospice House in Kennewick, WA on March 19, 2020. Arlene was the fourth of six children and the third of five girls. She grew up in Richland, WA and graduated from Col Hi (Richland High School) in 1964. She attended Columbia Basin College in Pasco, WA for two years and then graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, UT with a degree in Sociology in 1968. Her first job was in Kansas City, Missouri and she later moved to Bellevue, WA where she worked in Child Protective Services through the state of Washington. She helped so many people and made a real difference in their lives. Arlene also worked in adoptions before retiring and moving back to Richland in 2008. Arlene loved sports - both to play and to watch. As a young girl she joined in the neighborhood fun playing baseball, basketball, badminton, croquet, tag and an occasional snowball fight. She enjoyed watching the Seattle Mariners and was able to attend some of their games. She also was a great fan of the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs. She was rewarded when the Seahawks and KC Chiefs each won the Super Bowl and the KC Royals won the World Series. When she was living in Kansas City she worked as an usher at the Royals home games. Arlene enjoyed going to the movies with both family and friends. As a teenager she was an usher at the Uptown Theater in Richland. She loved to talk politics leading to some very interesting and animated discussions. Arlene volunteered with the Kadlec Auxiliary. She worked at the front desk in the Orchard Lobby for several years. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She sang in the ward choir and had a beautiful alto voice. She had a strong faith and trusted in the Lord. She enjoyed working on her family's genealogy. Arlene was loved by her family and her friends. Her kind nature and giving spirit will be missed by all those that knew her. Arlene is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Dennis, and a sister, Linda. She is survived by her sisters Leslie Jensen and Merle (Paul) Prevo of Richland, WA and her sister, Susan (Steve) Roberts of Sammamish, WA. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff on the 6th floor at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for the kind, caring and gentle way they cared for our sister Arlene. We also wish to thank the Hospice House in Kennewick for their tender care of Arlene and for the way they reached out in love to her family. Because of the current COVID-19 outbreak, a memorial service for Arlene will be held at a later date when conditions permit.

ARLENE JENSEN Arlene Jensen, 73, was born March 24, 1946 at Kadlec Hospital in Richland, WA. Her parents were Jean Louise Pratt Jensen and June Larsen Jensen. She passed away at Hospice House in Kennewick, WA on March 19, 2020. Arlene was the fourth of six children and the third of five girls. She grew up in Richland, WA and graduated from Col Hi (Richland High School) in 1964. She attended Columbia Basin College in Pasco, WA for two years and then graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, UT with a degree in Sociology in 1968. Her first job was in Kansas City, Missouri and she later moved to Bellevue, WA where she worked in Child Protective Services through the state of Washington. She helped so many people and made a real difference in their lives. Arlene also worked in adoptions before retiring and moving back to Richland in 2008. Arlene loved sports - both to play and to watch. As a young girl she joined in the neighborhood fun playing baseball, basketball, badminton, croquet, tag and an occasional snowball fight. She enjoyed watching the Seattle Mariners and was able to attend some of their games. She also was a great fan of the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs. She was rewarded when the Seahawks and KC Chiefs each won the Super Bowl and the KC Royals won the World Series. When she was living in Kansas City she worked as an usher at the Royals home games. Arlene enjoyed going to the movies with both family and friends. As a teenager she was an usher at the Uptown Theater in Richland. She loved to talk politics leading to some very interesting and animated discussions. Arlene volunteered with the Kadlec Auxiliary. She worked at the front desk in the Orchard Lobby for several years. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She sang in the ward choir and had a beautiful alto voice. She had a strong faith and trusted in the Lord. She enjoyed working on her family's genealogy. Arlene was loved by her family and her friends. Her kind nature and giving spirit will be missed by all those that knew her. Arlene is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Dennis, and a sister, Linda. She is survived by her sisters Leslie Jensen and Merle (Paul) Prevo of Richland, WA and her sister, Susan (Steve) Roberts of Sammamish, WA. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff on the 6th floor at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for the kind, caring and gentle way they cared for our sister Arlene. We also wish to thank the Hospice House in Kennewick for their tender care of Arlene and for the way they reached out in love to her family. Because of the current COVID-19 outbreak, a memorial service for Arlene will be held at a later date when conditions permit. Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close