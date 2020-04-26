Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene Poopp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ARLENE POPP Arlene Popp, 95, passed away on March 28, 2020. She was born in Falls City, Nebraska. Arlene moved to Richland in 1947 when her husband Emmanuel started working at Hanford. She enjoyed bowling, playing darts, and was a member of the VFW Post 7952 Auxiliary. They purchased a lot at High Valley Country Club in Packwood in 1964 where they enjoyed many long weekends, vacations, and family reunions over the next 34 years. After his retirement in 1981, Arlene and her husband enjoyed traveling and visited Greece, Turkey, Egypt, Israel, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the Virgin Islands. Their favorite trip was to Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji. Arlene is survived by her son Ronald, daughter Sharon Wise (Stacy), son Gary, daughter-in-law Bobbie, granddaughter Holly Holcomb (Kenney), grandson Tyce and great-grandchildren Kelsie and Jadon, sister Pauline Kirlin, and brother John Startzel. She was preceded in death by her husband, son Larry, parents Paul and Edna Startzel, and sisters Alice Johnston and Marjorie Lorene Wetstein. The family would like to thank Chaplaincy Health Care and Parkside Family Home for their help in caring for our mother.

