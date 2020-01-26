ARLENE ROGERS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Arlene Rogers passed away on January 18, 2020 at Fieldstone Memory Care in Kennewick surrounded by her family. She was born to Georgianna and Leslie Dean Morrow on August 15, 1922 in Endicott, Washington and was raised in the Palouse/ Troy area. She graduated from Palouse High School in 1940. Arlene married Alfred Paul Rogers on July 17, 1943 while he was in Flight School at Coffeyville, Kansas. Following Paul's military discharge, they moved to Moscow, Idaho. In 1952 they moved to Kennewick where Arlene finished her education requirements for teaching. She spent many summers finishing her bachelor's and Master's Degree at the University of Idaho. Arlene had a long career with the Kennewick Schools as an elementary and special education teacher. In addition to her passion for teaching, she was a 16-year active participant in the Benton County 4-H program as a parent and leader. She was also a proud member of the DAR.She enjoyed the outdoors with camping and fishing. Arlene is preceded in death by her husband "Paul", her sister Frances, and her three brothers; Donald, Bob, and Claude. She is survived by daughters, Linda Cashman of Keaau, HI, Paula Hudon and her husband Rick of Yakima, and son Alfred of Kennewick. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Services for Arlene will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 South Union Street, Kennewick.Reception will follow. Remembrances may be made in Arlene's name to The Tri-Cities Chaplaincy Hospice or the Parkinson Foundation. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 26, 2020