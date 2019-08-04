ARMANDO MARTIN RODRIGUEZ Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Armando Martin Rodriguez, 29, of Kennewick was tragically taken from us at the hand of another. He was born June 29, 1990 to Eduardo Rodriguez and Michelle Willis. Armando leaves behind his three children Raul Adrian Diaz 12, Adrian Christian Rodriguez 11, Aricella Rodriguez 5 months, Grandparents Martin and Isabel Willis, grandfather Armando Rodriguez, and the love of his life Denise Corrales and her 2 beautiful daughters, and 3 sisters Karymei, Kyara, Kamyla Rodriguez. To those who knew him know how he could light up a room. He was always one to help others and would give you the clothes off his back. The love he had for his family goes beyond words. Mando had a big heart and was loved by many. He will be joining his brother Cristian in paradise survived by his parents, children, grandparents, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless friends. Viewing will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 3-6 PM with Rosary starting at 6 PM at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home. Mass will be Friday, August 9, 2019 at 1 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 4, 2019