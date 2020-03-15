Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arnold Haag. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

ARNOLD HAAG Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Arnie Haag, 65, went to be with his Lord Jesus after a valiant fight March 10, 2020 at his home in Kennewick with the love of his life by his side and surrounded by his 3 children. Arnie was born in Pasco, WA, on August 27, 1954, the middle child to proud and loving parents, Arnold and Louise. He was a tough guy with a baby face, tender heart, and beautiful blue eyes. He met his sweetheart Jodie in 1975, and they were married November 12, 1977. They raised 3 children and went on to become the proud grandparents of 6. They recently celebrated their 42nd anniversary and were looking forward to many more. Arnie was always a hard worker: learned carpentry from his father and grandfather, became a Journeyman Carpenter and worked on various projects. Later he spent many years in automotive sales. Arnie had a strong faith in God, he and Jodie raised their family this way. He lived for his family and for the glory of God. He loved going to movies and attending grandchildren's sporting events. If you didn't see him in the stands, he was somewhere with a view. Arnie is survived by his wife Jodie; children, Freedom (Brad Ostergaard), Kristen, and Heath; grandchildren: Paetynn, Elijah, Bricen, Kamdynn, Brient, and Faith. Sister Debi (Larry Fox), Brother Lonnie, sister-in laws Linda Newman and Debbie McElroy, their children and grandchildren, as well as numerous family members and friends that he loved so very much. He is preceded in death by his Parents, Mother in law, Sister in law, and Grandparents. He will be laid to rest at Desert Lawn Memorial Park near his mom and dad per his request. The family invites you to view the extended obituary at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com and leave messages on the tribute wall. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday March 21st at 1PM at South Hills Church in Kennewick, all are welcome to attend. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 15, 2020

