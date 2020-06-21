Arthur E. Walker
ARTHUR E. WALKER Arthur E. Walker passed away June 10, 2020 at his home in Richland, WA. Art was born in New York, NY on December 4, 1944 to Arthur S. Walker and Susan (Gildea) Walker. Arthur served in the Army and was a VietNam Veteran. When he left the army he settled in the Olympia, Wa area. He raised his two children there. Later he moved to the Tri Cities area where he lived for over 20 years. Art liked to boat, fish and camp. He also liked to refurbish antique furniture. He loved to make people smile and brighten up their day everywhere he went. He is survived by his children, Susan Bird and Michael Walker. He is also survived by his sister Diane Walker. A Celebration of his Life will be scheduled and held at a later date due to the Covid19 virus. You are welcome to share your thoughts and memories in the guest book at www.Einansatsunset.com.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
