ARTHUR F. MCDANIEL Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Arthur F. McDaniel passed away on August 5, 2019 at Life Care Center in Kennewick, WA. He was born in Garfield, WA to Arthur O and Winnifred McDaniel on April 13, 1933. his family moved to the Tri- Cities in 1943 for work at Hanford. He graduated from Richland High School in 1951. Shortly after graduation he joined the army and served 3 years in Germany. Art worked over 40 years at Hanford as a Teamster. "He never knew a stranger." He was also a musician playing with several bands as a drummer throughout the Tri-Cities. He is survived by his 3 children, Kathy, Jenny and Tim. Siblings Nancy Sorick and Dan (Dorothy) McDaniel. He is preceded in death by his wife Sherry; his son Patrick, mother Winnifred, father Arthur, brothers Michael and Denny. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Mausoleum at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 8, 2019