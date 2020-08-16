1/1
Arthur Radiske
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARTHUR CLAIR REDISKE Arthur Clair Rediske died July 16, 2020. Born April 6, 1923 to Belle Cavender and Arthur John Rediske; married high school sweetheart, Lois Thomas,Yakima, September 6, 1942. During WW II, repaired airplanes for Boeing, Pan American in Seattle, New York, and Kodiak, Alaska, serving as Naval Reservist. Career as instrument engineer at Hanford with General Electric, Douglas United Nuclear, Kaiser, Bechtel. Member, Past President of the Instrument Society of America. A master craftsman, Art was a woodworker, jewelry maker and bowyer. Member of local archery club, donated hand-made bows as trophies. Life-long interest in ancient Greek puzzle of angle trisection led to two articles containing his proof published in peer-reviewed Journal of Advances in Mathematics. Survived by wife, Lois; sister, Muriel Mullen; children Patricia (Jim Weatherman), Len (Linda Warner), Claire, and Maitri (David Mudd); ten grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. We love you, Dad! For more info see www.mccombwagner.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved