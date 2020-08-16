Arthur Radiske

ARTHUR CLAIR REDISKE Arthur Clair Rediske died July 16, 2020. Born April 6, 1923 to Belle Cavender and Arthur John Rediske; married high school sweetheart, Lois Thomas,Yakima, September 6, 1942. During WW II, repaired airplanes for Boeing, Pan American in Seattle, New York, and Kodiak, Alaska, serving as Naval Reservist. Career as instrument engineer at Hanford with General Electric, Douglas United Nuclear, Kaiser, Bechtel. Member, Past President of the Instrument Society of America. A master craftsman, Art was a woodworker, jewelry maker and bowyer. Member of local archery club, donated hand-made bows as trophies. Life-long interest in ancient Greek puzzle of angle trisection led to two articles containing his proof published in peer-reviewed Journal of Advances in Mathematics. Survived by wife, Lois; sister, Muriel Mullen; children Patricia (Jim Weatherman), Len (Linda Warner), Claire, and Maitri (David Mudd); ten grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. We love you, Dad! For more info see www.mccombwagner.com
