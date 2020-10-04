Audrey Faragher-Davis-Bouton

January 6, 1930 - September 14, 2020

San Tan Valley, Arizona - Audrey Bouton passed on September 14, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Davis, Sherry Davis; daughter-in-law, Dawn Jacobs; extended daughter, Sandra Pollard; her grandson, Shane Creamer, wife, Dionne and great-grandson, Gabriel Creamer. She had a good life of 90 years. Audrey enjoyed her farm, her horses and her dogs. We will miss her very much. Celebration of life is October 3 at 1 p.m. in Santan Valley, Arizona.





