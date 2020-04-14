AUDREY LYNNETTE LEE Audrey Lynnette (Parker) Lee passed away on Sunday, 5 April 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas, from natural causes at the age of 87. Surviving siblings are Bernadine MacLean, Spokane, WA., William Parker, Walla Walla, WA., Wilma Burdette, Cleve Parker and Chuck Parker, all of Kennewick. Surviving children are Dwaine Lee of Nebraska and Stacy Anderson of Texas. A brief ceremony will be held on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 at 10:00am at the Milton Freewater, Oregon cemetery. My mother was the most beautiful person inside and out. She was caring, loving, funny, generous and loved serving others. She has been a major part of our lives and we have wonderful memories of her. We love you Mom!

