Service Information
Stevens Funeral Chapel
511 South 7th Ave
Othello , WA 99344
(509)-488-3341
Visitation
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Stevens Funeral Chapel
511 South 7th Ave
Othello , WA 99344
Funeral service
1:00 PM
Othello Christian church

AUDREY THOMPSON

AUDREY THOMPSON Audrey Thompson was born in Madison, Minnesota on March 21, 1930 to Frank and Rose McClellan. Her mother passed away when she was five years old and she and her siblings were taken in by her paternal grandparents. After a year, Audrey returned to live with her father and new step- mother Viola. She attended elementary and high school in Alexandria Minnesota. While in her twenties, Audrey met and married John Groh. They moved to Richland, Washington where she worked at the Bank of America. John passed away very suddenly in 1976. A few years later, Audrey met Gust Thompson while at work at the bank. They were married and she moved to his farm near Connell, WA. In 2000 they moved to Othello, WA where Audrey lived until her passing on Dec. 1, 2019. Audrey enjoyed bowling and made many friends bowling in leagues over the years. She was also very dedicated to the Othello church and loved the people she worshipped with there, especially Vernal Baldwin, who cared so well for her in her last years. Audrey leaves to mourn her passing three nieces, Debbie (Bill) Olson, Marilyn (Hal) Reed, and Rachel (Brian) Brunner, all of Canada. She is also survived by a step-daughter, Dawn Spencer, as well as nieces and nephews of Gust's. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Rose; husbands John and Gust; sister Marcelline , Rosemary , Coletta and Janice; brother Vernon, and half-brother, Jerry. A visitation will be held at Stevens Funeral chapel in Othello, WA on Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A Funeral service will be held Thursday Dec. 5, 2019 at the Othello Christian church at 1:00 p.m., 915 E. Rainier St. Othello. To leave online condolences for the family please visit our website at

