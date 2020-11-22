Augusta May Melichar
April 30, 1925 - November 17, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Augusta May Melichar, 95, passed away November 17, 2020. She was born April 30th, 1925 in Wapato and grew up in Bremerton after moving there as a child with her family. She met her husband, Henry (Hank) Melichar, in Bremerton and they married July 4th, 1946. They moved to the Tri-Cities are in 1969 and made their permanent home here to raise their two sons. She was the classic woman of her era; a devoted wife, a loving and supportive mother, and a doting "shopping" grandma. She enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends, especially while camping, fishing, playing cards, going on boating excursions with fellow Clover Island Yacht Club members, and traveling around the states in their RV.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hank, and her brothers, Ralph Hibbs, Robert Hibbs, Jimmy Hibbs, and her sister, Ella Carlson. She is survived by her sons Rodney and Steve, daughter-in-law Linda, and granddaughter Nicole, who was her "joy." There will be no graveside services at this time due to COVID and Celebration of Live services will be planned for a future date.
The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com
.