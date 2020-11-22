1/
Augusta May Melichar
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Augusta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Augusta May Melichar
April 30, 1925 - November 17, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Augusta May Melichar, 95, passed away November 17, 2020. She was born April 30th, 1925 in Wapato and grew up in Bremerton after moving there as a child with her family. She met her husband, Henry (Hank) Melichar, in Bremerton and they married July 4th, 1946. They moved to the Tri-Cities are in 1969 and made their permanent home here to raise their two sons. She was the classic woman of her era; a devoted wife, a loving and supportive mother, and a doting "shopping" grandma. She enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends, especially while camping, fishing, playing cards, going on boating excursions with fellow Clover Island Yacht Club members, and traveling around the states in their RV.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hank, and her brothers, Ralph Hibbs, Robert Hibbs, Jimmy Hibbs, and her sister, Ella Carlson. She is survived by her sons Rodney and Steve, daughter-in-law Linda, and granddaughter Nicole, who was her "joy." There will be no graveside services at this time due to COVID and Celebration of Live services will be planned for a future date.
The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home
1401 S. Union St.
Kennewick, WA 99338
(509) 783-9532
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved