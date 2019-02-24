Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AURELE ADRIEN "OLY" NAULT. View Sign

AURELE ADRIEN "OLY" NAULT Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Aurele Adrien "Oly" Nault was born Sept. 8th, 1933 in Ste-Anastasie de Lyster, Quebec. He passed away Feb. 16, 2019 at the age of 85. Aurele married Claire Coulombe in August 1959, and they were married 43 years until Claire's passing in 2002. Aurele was a member of the Local 598 Plumbers & Pipefitters and traveled all over the United States and Canada for his work. In 1979 he & Claire bought a house and decided the Tri-Cities would be a good place to live and stay for a while. That was 40 years ago. In his younger years he enjoyed elk/deer hunting and fishing especially salmon fishing in the Michigan area. Later he enjoyed watching baseball or hockey on television, going to the horse races or gamble at the casinos. He could talk about baseball for hours, keeping up on all the stats not only for the Mariners but other teams as well. Once retired from the pipefitting/welding industry, he couldn't stay still at home so he worked for Ben Franklin Transit's night taxi service for a short time. He loved talking and sharing stories with people. We will miss him. He leaves behind daughters: Ginette (Greg) Houchin; Chantal (Greg) Harrison; grandchildren, Renee (Henry), Jared, Roxann, Ryan, Shannon and Steven; his brother Camillien (Jeanne- d'Arc); sisters Alice, Azilda & Laurette; sisters-in-law Rita & Marie and brother-in-law Andre', his friend Theresa Lawrence, many French-Canadian friends as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Noe' & Marie-Anne Baker-Nault, his spouse Claire, twin sons Michel & Daniel, and 11 brothers & sisters. Memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2nd at the Mueller's Chapel of the Falls, 314 W. First Avenue, Kennewick at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution to the American Diabetes Foundation at P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

314 West 1st Avenue

Kennewick , WA 99336

