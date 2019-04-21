AVA MAE THACKER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Ava Mae Thacker was born on May 1, 1928 in Dorton, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvary Thacker, son, Larry Thacker, three brothers and four sisters. She is survived by numerous nephews, nieces and grandchildren. Ava moved to Pasco, Washington in 1954 with her family and worked as a first-grade teacher; retiring after 32 years. She loved fishing, camping, traveling, water skiing and snow skiing. She loved to travel all over the United States. Ava was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and teacher. She was a true teacher and her students loved her. She was a scholar, great cook and always fun to be around. Ava depended on her Lord to guide her. She will be missed. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 21, 2019