Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA A. FREELAND. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Burns Mortuary of Hermiston



Barbara A. Freeland, longtime Arlington, Oregon, resident, of Pasco, Washington, died on July 25, 2010, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington, at the age of 74 years, surrounded by her family.



She was born on March 25, 1936, in Farley, Iowa, the youngest of 13 children to George and Marie Clark Reed. She moved from Iowa to Washington in 1947. She attended elementary schools in Yakima and Wallula, graduating from Columbia High in 1954. Barbara met Freddie Freeland in 1952 and they were married on September 4, 1954, in La Grande, Oregon. They later moved to Arlington, Oregon, in 1963. She was the Arlington Elementary School Secretary from 1973 until she retired in 1999. Her 26 years was devoted to the children and the staff, and she loved them all. Barb moved to Pasco, Washington, in 2005, to be near her family.



She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Among her many passions were playing cards of any kind, music (especially country music), working in her yard, and watching and playing sports (never got too old to play volleyball and softball). She loved traveling and attending family events, and even became a football fan because of her great-nephew.



She is survived by her daughters: Sharon Freeland, Pasco, WA; and Lori Ashbeck and her husband Corey, Benton City, WA; grandchildren: Lacey Freeland, Steven Walker, and Cassidi Ashbeck; sisters: Joan Hasey, Vancouver, WA; Virginia Fynes, Philadelphia, PA; and brother John Reed; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Barb was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Freddie Freeland in 2003; her parents; brothers: Don, Al, William, Robert, George Reed, and Lyle Reed; and sisters: Miriam Juergens, Dottie Friedman, and Mae Louise 'Totta' Flaucher.



The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the medical staff at Lourdes and Kadlec Regional Medical Center, especially Chaplains Janet and Amy; and the Critical Care Specialist Steven Zanders our Knight in Shining Armor who brought us peace through this tragic time.



Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2010 at 3:00 p.m. at the Arlington Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Arlington Cemetery, Arlington, Oregon.



Those who wish may make contributions in Barb's memory to the City of Arlington Memorial fund directly or c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.



Please sign the condolence book at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.



Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.







Published in Tri-City Herald on July 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close