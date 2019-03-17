BARBARA A PERRY Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Barbara A. Perry born March 26, 1934 passed away March 12, 2019 in Kennewick. She attended Kennewick High School and moved to California to raise her family. She returned to Kennewick following her retire-ment. She was a homemaker and did volunteer work. She is survived by her sons, Steve and his wife, Jeanne and Kirk Olivera and daughter, Cherie Stafford and step-son James Perry and wife, Jane. Eight grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. Special thanks to the staff and residents of English Rose Manor and Hospice for their love, care and support. No services are planned. Donations in her name may be made to Hospice Tri-Cities. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral homes.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA A. PERRY.
Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home
1401 S. Union St.
Kennewick, WA 99338
(509) 783-9532
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 17, 2019