BARBARA ANN ENGEBRETSON Hillcrest Memorial Center Barbara Engebretson passed away at her home in Richland, WA on Monday July 15, 2019 at the age of 77. She was born Barbara Ann Gulley on March 11, 1942 in Lusk, Wyoming to William and Muriel Ada Davis Gulley. Barb- ara's family bought a home and moved to Richland when she was 2 years old. This is the same house that Barbara raised her family in. Barbara loved to fish and play family card games. She also loved to visit her favorite casino in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. There was nothing more important to Barbara than her family. She will always be known for her unique laugh and infectious smile. Barbara is survived by her husband Lowell Engebretson; sons Richard (Karen) Engebretson and Edward Engebretson; daughters Vickie Kelson and Amy (Allen) Persinger; 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. There will be a graveside inurnment service on Saturday July 20, 2019 at Desert Lawn Memorial Park at 10:30 A.M. Please share your thoughts and memories by visiting www.hillcrestmemorial center.com under the obituary section. Hillcrest Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Tri-City Herald on July 19, 2019