Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA ANN ENGEBRETSON. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Memorial Center: 9353 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick , WA 99336 (509)-737-9717 Graveside service 10:30 AM Desert Lawn Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

BARBARA ANN ENGEBRETSON Hillcrest Memorial Center Barbara Engebretson passed away at her home in Richland, WA on Monday July 15, 2019 at the age of 77. She was born Barbara Ann Gulley on March 11, 1942 in Lusk, Wyoming to William and Muriel Ada Davis Gulley. Barb- ara's family bought a home and moved to Richland when she was 2 years old. This is the same house that Barbara raised her family in. Barbara loved to fish and play family card games. She also loved to visit her favorite casino in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. There was nothing more important to Barbara than her family. She will always be known for her unique laugh and infectious smile. Barbara is survived by her husband Lowell Engebretson; sons Richard (Karen) Engebretson and Edward Engebretson; daughters Vickie Kelson and Amy (Allen) Persinger; 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. There will be a graveside inurnment service on Saturday July 20, 2019 at Desert Lawn Memorial Park at 10:30 A.M. Please share your thoughts and memories by visiting www.hillcrestmemorial

BARBARA ANN ENGEBRETSON Hillcrest Memorial Center Barbara Engebretson passed away at her home in Richland, WA on Monday July 15, 2019 at the age of 77. She was born Barbara Ann Gulley on March 11, 1942 in Lusk, Wyoming to William and Muriel Ada Davis Gulley. Barb- ara's family bought a home and moved to Richland when she was 2 years old. This is the same house that Barbara raised her family in. Barbara loved to fish and play family card games. She also loved to visit her favorite casino in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. There was nothing more important to Barbara than her family. She will always be known for her unique laugh and infectious smile. Barbara is survived by her husband Lowell Engebretson; sons Richard (Karen) Engebretson and Edward Engebretson; daughters Vickie Kelson and Amy (Allen) Persinger; 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. There will be a graveside inurnment service on Saturday July 20, 2019 at Desert Lawn Memorial Park at 10:30 A.M. Please share your thoughts and memories by visiting www.hillcrestmemorial center.com under the obituary section. Hillcrest Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Tri-City Herald on July 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close