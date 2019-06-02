Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA ANN PARTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory of BARBARA ANN PARTON (October 6, 1931 May 18, 2019). Barbara Ann Parton, age 87 of Mesa passed away on May 18, 2019, surrounded by her three children. Barbara was well known for putting others first in her kitchen. She loved cooking for family, friends, and anyone who happened to stop by around mealtime. No one ever left Bar-bara's kitchen hungry. She will always be remembered for her large farm-styled homemade breakfast, cinnamon rolls, and raspberry jam. Cooking meals and caring for her family was a true expression of her love. Barbara was born on October 6, 1931 in Wapato, Washington to Fred and Vicie Niesz. Barbara married the love of her life, Harry Parton, on June 7th, 1950 at Goldendale, Washington. Barbara and Harry celebrated 67 years of life together. Barbara and Harry moved from the Yakima Valley to Mesa in 1960. In 1965 they purchased their home and farm near Basin City where they raised their family. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Harry who passed away in her arms on August 6th 2017 on their farm, parent's Fred and Vicie Niesz, brothers: Earl, Homer, John, Orville, Ralph, and sisters: Clara and Mary. She is survived by sister Shirley Turner of Richland, and her three children: son, Fred Parton, and wife, Polly, of West Richland, Washington; daughter, Lynda Parton, of Seattle, Washington; and son, Jon Parton, of Mesa, Washington who continues to carry on the family farming tradition. Other survivors include two granddaughters, Nichol Parton, of Portland, Oregon, and Kelly Tessitore and husband Cody Thomas of Bellingham, Washington, and many nieces and nephews (too many to list, but she loved them all). Our Mom was a strong woman, skilled book-keeper, master gardener, and 23-year breast cancer survivor. We will miss our Mom and friend. At Barbara's request, a private memorial service for family will be held to celebrate her life.

