BARBARA COHEN October 7, 1929 April 3, 2020 Our mother, Barbara, was born October 7, 1929 and passed away April 3, 2020. She was born in New York City but raised in Beverly Hills, California. Mom met the love of her life, Bob Cohen, on a blind date. Their love lasted 42 years until his passing in 1990. They were many years in the Tri-Cities retail jewelry industry including owning Robert's Jewelers in downtown Kennewick and later Diamond Broker's of America in Richland. She loved her dogs and granddogs often saying dog is God spelled backwards. Mom also loved music of the 50's, needle point, golfing, bowling, dancing and playing cards. During her bowling days her woman's team won the Tri Cities Championship. Barbara is survived by her two sons, Dennis (wife Carolyn) and Steven (wife Nancy) and her several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 12, 2020