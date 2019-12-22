Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA COLLEEN (MITCHELL/JESSUP? HARRIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARBARA COLLEEN (MITCHELL/ JESSUP) HARRIS Einan's at Sunset Barb passed away on December 18, 2019 in Pasco, WA at the Amazing Grace Adult Family Home where she lived since March, 2018. She was 92 yrs young. Barbara grew up in Wichita, KS and lived there until she married Merle Jessup and they had two children Norman and Barbara. In 1954 Merle was killed in an accident at Fairchild AFB while on duty. Barbara was left to raise her 2 young children and choose to be a stay at home mom and live frugally in order to be home for her children as they grew. In 1962 Barbara married Allen Harris, and they were divorced in 1990. It was a difficult time for Barb as her faith was a huge part of her life and divorce was not an easy decision. After her divorce, Barb decided to leave Spokane and move down to Richland so that she could be closer to family. While living in Spokane, Barb worked as a cashier at Dean's Thriftway in Otis Orchards WA, outside of Spokane. After moving to Richland, Barb worked with the Richland School District taking money for school lunches at both Hanford Middle School and Enterprise Elementary. She retired from the school district at the age of 81. She was a member of Richland Baptist Church for many years. She dearly loved playing bingo every Monday night at the Richland Knights of Columbus. Barb was a long time member of TOPS and regularly attended their Wednesday night meetings, long after reaching her weight goal. Barb had a love of garage sales and thrift stores and the treasures she could find there. Finding and purchasing jewelry was one of her passions. Barb loved chatting and showing off her jewelry to strangers as she wore a couple of rings on every finger and at least 3 necklaces on at once, not to mention her bracelets too. Oh how she loved wearing that jewelry, and many times she would offer her jewelry to strangers if they admired a piece. People loved Barb for her kindness and sense of humor. Barb loved her father in heaven and today we rejoice that she is home with her Lord. Barb was preceded in death by her son Norman, her mother and father, and her brother Jerry. Barb is survived locally by her daughter Barbara Chase Byron (Bob), grandchildren Jared Chase (Seattle), Sarah Chase Brooks of Kennewick (Ryan) and Kevin Chase of Kennewick. Also, granddaughter, Jordan Brooks in Kennewick. In Oklahoma Barb had grandchildren from her son Norman and they are Briana Harris, Megan Shaw, Brandy Brooks, and Michael Harris and their wonderful families. A very special thanks to the owners and staff at Amazing Grace Home in Pasco, WA for their special care of mom and for including her in their family. We were blessed to find such a wonderful place for mom to spend her last couple of years. Per Barb's wishes she will be cremated and reside at Einan's at Sunset in Richland, WA and she has requested no service. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

