BARBARA ELLEN EDWARDS (FISHER) Our beloved mother, Barbara Ellen Edwards (Fisher), died after a long battle with cancer on August 30, 2019 at the age of 68 in Everett, WA. She was born in Richland WA on August 30, 1951 to Myron and Gertrude Fisher. She was preceded in death by her father, Myron Fisher. She is survived by her daughters Jennifer Thompson (Jeb), Christine Merrick (Jon), Grand-children Tucker, Cooper and Kaylie, Mother Gertrude Fisher, Brother Gary Fisher (Kathy) and Sister Linda Daniel. "The angels gathered near your side. So very close to you. For they knew the pain and suffering that you were going through. I thought about so many things as I held tightly to your hand. Oh, how I wished that you were strong and happy once again. But your eyes were looking homeward to that place beyond the sky. Where Jesus held his outstretched arms it was time to say good-bye. I struggled with my selfish thoughts for I wanted you to stay. So we could walk and talk again like we did just yesterday. But Jesus knew the answer and I knew you loved him so. So I gave to you life's greatest gift. The gift of letting go." Services will be held at Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home in Richland, WA on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

