Barbara Ham

November 17, 1953 - September 27, 2020

Richland, Washington - Barbara Ham, 66, passed away unexpectedly September 27, 2020 with her daughters by her side and finally joining her love Danny. She leaves behind a lifetime of hilarious stories, quotes, confusing text messages, Facebook posts, and a plethora of various Holiday themed earrings that will be passed down for generations.

The third of seven children, the inimitable Barbara was born on November 17th, 1953 in Anaconda, MT to Bob and Elly Hogan. The family moved to Richland, WA when Barb was in 3rd grade where she attended school at Christ the King and "Col" High (now known as Richland High School). It was at "Col High" where she met Danny Ham, the love of her life, who would become her high school sweetheart, husband, and second half of the "fun couple". Barb and Danny graduated with the class of '72 where many a lifelong friend was made and kept in touch over the years. Barb looked fondly on her high school years and was always quick with a story about pretty much any of her classmates.

Danny and Barb married on October 4th, 1975 and made their home in Richland, WA where they lived together until Danny's death in 2005. Barbara worked for WPPS until daughters Angela and Molly were born. After the girls started school, Barb, never one to sit still for long (or at all) went to work for the school district in what came to be known as Lunch Lady Land to the family. Barbara's tenure as a lunch lady first took her to Jason Lee, and then, to her favorite place on Earth, Richland High School where she worked until her retirement in 2017. Barbara took great pride in getting to know just about every student, by both name and ID number. Barb was herself remembered by what must be thousands of Richland students who made their way through her kitchen over the decades to get free cookies and snacks.

Barb had a life-long love of softball and played with her team Wilbur Ellis and treated her teammates as family. She instilled this love of softball in her girls. Barb was happiest coaching and watching her two girls along with their teammates whom she loved and cared for as if they were her own children. A passerby a mile away would know Barb was at the fields as she was always cheering or yelling the loudest. "Quit Dippin'!" was a common phrase shouted to her girls while up to bat.

After retiring in 2017, Barb devoted herself to caring for the second loves of her life, her grandchildren. She was always there to pick up or take them to school and to cheer them on during any T-ball, soccer, or flag football games. Always there for her grandchildren, Barb was a fixture in the stands at any school concert or play and took great pleasure in spoiling them rotten with Slurpees and snacks even though she was threatened many times by their parents not to.

Barb lived a life full of love. Love for her family, her friends, and the life she built in our community. Barb leaves behind daughters Angela (Sean) Gehlen, and Molly (Erik) Formo, honorary son Evan Cope, Granddaughters Audrey Gehlen and Iris Formo and Grandsons Jacob Gehlen and Kaleb Formo. Six brothers and sisters, Pat (Sandy) Hogan, Mike (Lori) Hogan, Brian (Rae) Hogan, Jim (Sue) Hogan, Shannon (Randy) Hickman, and Heidi (John) Gottschalk. Her family from Danny's side: Julie (Steve) Froehlich and Jack (Priscilla) Ham. Numerous nieces and nephews (who she treated like her own children), special friend Harold Haptonstall and the entire Bomber family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Danny and her parents Bob and Elly Hogan.

A graveside service will be held at Einan's/Sunset Memorial Gardens on October 24th, 2020 at 1pm.





