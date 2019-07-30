Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA JANE GLOVER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Barbara Jane Glover passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2010, at Hospice at the Chaplaincy in Kennewick, WA. Barbara was born on August 19, 1936, in Bisbee, Arizona, to Richard F. and Jane White. Barbara's greatest achievement was her involvement with land development and residential home building. Her greatest joy was her 3 daughters, Cindy, Jayne and Shelly.



Barbara will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Cynthia McCready of W. Richland; Jayne Horne and husband John of Kennewick; Michele Hancock and husband James of San Antonio, TX. Her greatest moments were with her loving family and her seven grandchildren, Patrick McCready, Andrea Fiander and Julie McCready; Eric Horne, Austin Horne and Olivia Horne and Marissa Henley. She was blessed with two adoring great-granddaughters, Liliana Cortez and Cassia McCready. Her sister Edna McDonald of Sublimity, OR. Words cannot express our family's gratitude to her best friend, Lottie Blackburn of Burbank, WA.



Barbara fought a long and courageous battle against cancer. Her strength and determination was admired by anyone. She carried throughout her life a sincere devotion and love for animals. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Richard E. White.



In our memories her roles of mother, grandmother and great-grandmother will remain in our hearts forever. Her unconditional love, humor and wisdom will be greatly missed and remembered by our family.



A celebration of her life will be remembered at the Cathedral of Joy in Richland, WA, on Friday, July 30, 2010, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; Tri-City Cancer Center; Humane Society, Pets Over Population or Hospice at the Chaplaincy.







Published in Tri-City Herald on July 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close