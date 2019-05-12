Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA JEAN OAKLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARBARA JEAN OAKLEY Barbara Jean Oakley passed away on December 17, 2018 at age 90 in Richland, Washington. Barbara died of a heart attack due to complications from knee surgery at Kadlec hospital. She passed suddenly and unexpectedly. She has been much missed these past few months and will be in the years to come. Bar-bara was born in Syracuse, New York on July 24, 1928 the only child of Claude and Lillian Moy. She spent her early years in upstate New York surrounded by family both her father's the Moy's and her mother's the Barber's. Barbara's parents moved to New York City during the depression so her father could find work in the U.S. Post Office. As a youngster, one of Barbara's proudest moments was dancing at the 1939 New York World's Fair. Each summer, she would return to upstate New York and spend the summer with her grandparents. During one of these summer visits, Barbara met her future husband to be, David Oakley. His family lived next door to her grand-parents. In fact, he would often take Barbara, age 12 and her cousins for ice cream. Soon World War II began and Barbara would spend the war years writing to David while he served in the Army Airforce. After, High School Barbara attended Spencer Business School in New York City. She found her dream job working for Crosse and Blackwell a publishing company. Think of it getting paid for reading. She was soon offered a promotion to a traveling editor; however Barbara had decided to marry David Oakley. They had started dating after David returned home from the war and visited the Moy family in New York City. The couple married on June 12, 1948 at the Methodist church in New York, N.Y. The young couple went to live in Troy, New York while David attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. David pursued his Mechanical Engineering degree while Barbara worked as a key punch operator at the Wausau Insurance Company. After David's graduation they moved to Newark, Ohio where their oldest daughter, Susan was born. The following year the family moved to back to New York where David joined General Electric at Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory (KAPL). The next few years were not easy ones for Barbara. Shortly, after returning to New York State David was diagnosed with tuberculosis and he spent over a year in a Veterans hospital. Barbara found work with the State of New York in the income tax department. However, she was commuting via the bus so this meant long days riding from Latham Circle to Albany, NY. Barbara could not drive. She asked her parents to take care of her baby daughter, Susan until David was better. Barbara's parents agreed and took Susan to live with them in New York City. Barbara did not see her daughter for 2 years until David had recovered and was back to work. Soon three more children were welcomed into the family: David, Karen and Barbara and life returned to normal. The family moved to Schenectady to be closer to David's work. Barbara always community spirited attempted to get support to build a neighborhood swimming pool on their street when her children were young. Even though, she failed to gain sufficient support for her idea, her home was always filled with many children both hers and the neighbors. Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and Kool-Aid were available for everyone that was at her home for lunch. The family moved to Richland Washington, when David took a job with Battelle N.W. in 1968 to work on the design of the FFTF. Guess what there was a community swimming pool in their neighborhood and Barbara immediately joined. She didn't swim this was for her children. A few years later, Barbara went to work at Battelle as a records specialist in the radiation exposure department. She retired from Battelle in 1993. Barbara had many interests: bridge, reading, gardening, mahjong, cross word puzzles and most importantly spending time with family and friends. In her earlier years, she had been an accomplished seamstress and cake decorator making wedding cakes for all of her children and many of their friends. She belonged to: the American Records Management Association (ARMA), several bridge groups, and The League of Women voters. She also volunteered as a chaperone for the Central United Protestant Church high school choir while her daughter Karen was a member. She often said that one of her favorite memories was chaperoning the Group, as the choir was called when they went to California. Later, she managed her daughter Barbara's softball team for several years even though she personally had never played. It was either being a manager or the girls' couldn't play. Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David of 69 years and her parents Claude and Lillian Moy. Barbara is survived by her daughter Susan Husa of Richland and her children Erik Husa and Christina Raya, her son Dr. David Oakley (Gwen) of Imperial, NB. and his daughters Kiri and Sara Oakley, her daughter Karen Durant (Ted) of Las Vegas, NV, and her daughter Barbara Holmberg of Kaneohe, HI and her sons Ryan and Adam Holmberg and 5 great grandchildren.

Barbara is survived by her daughter Susan Husa of Richland and her children Erik Husa and Christina Raya, her son Dr. David Oakley (Gwen) of Imperial, NB. and his daughters Kiri and Sara Oakley, her daughter Karen Durant (Ted) of Las Vegas, NV, and her daughter Barbara Holmberg of Kaneohe, HI and her sons Ryan and Adam Holmberg and 5 great grandchildren.

