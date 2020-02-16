Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Lee Hopkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARBARA LEE HOPKINS 11/18/36 - 1/26/20 Barbara Lee (Crowder) Hopkins, 83, of Portland, Oregon (Battle Ground, Washington) passed away on January 26, 2020 due to kidney failure. Barbara was born on November 18, 1936 to Teddie Mae Mallory (Crowder) and Paul Jones Crowder in Old Hickory, Tennessee. She attended Richland High School in Richland, Washington where she was in the class of 1955. Barbara married John Bossert and together had four children, Rebecca Lynne Kelley (Jim Kelley), Robin Anne Yamin (Fardad Yamin), Randall John Bossert (Roger Rand), and Wendy Kae Golik (Tim Golik). Barbara worked in several different careers starting at Hanford and ending her career path at retirement as a Flooring America owner in Oregon City, Oregon. In between those careers, she worked baby-sitting neighbor children, was a bookkeeper at a plumbing shop and a dental office, worked at Intel, and started a small business as a gourmet coffee shop owner. Barbara loved her yard and garden. She could often be found in her yard tending to the grass, flowers, and plants. She loved peonies and roses. She enjoyed sitting on her front porch admiring her yard and visiting with neighbors. She also loved quiet time on her back patio with a cup of coffee or an ice tea. When she moved to Battle Ground in August 2019, she started watching birds come to feed at the bird feeders, quickly identifying the "Sutter's Jay" amongst the many species visiting her. She was especially pleased to hear the owls "hooting" outside her bedroom window throughout the night. Barbara enjoyed traveling with her family. She was fond of the Oregon Coast. She traveled to Germany, Holland, Switzerland, Mexico, and Canada. She made several trips to Hawaii and to Disney parks. She went on several cruises, and she enjoyed visiting family in Scottsdale, AZ. As a child, Barbara's family traveled by car on summer vacations where she visited many national parks. Barbara loved sunshine and warmer weather, especially in her later years which is why she was so fond of sunny destinations. Barbara loved her dogs. Throughout her life, she always had a dog. She rescued Muffin from a starving litter of pups. Barbara spoiled her "grand-dogs", too. And finally, she leaves behind Buster Brown, her lovely 11 year old chocolate lab whom she rescued from the Oregon Humane Society. Buster traveled with Barbara everywhere she went. Barbara was a fighter. She was diagnosed with cancer (breast and ovarian) four times in her life, beginning at age 33. Her final diagnoses was ten years ago. Her attitude was, "I can beat this". After a treatment, she always said, "Lets go shopping" or, "Lets go out to lunch and get coffee." The day before she passed away, she wanted to go for Mexican food which was a Saturday tradition. Barbara's grandchildren held a special place in her heart. She was always prepared for their visits with a filled candy dish or a special gift. Barbara is preceded in death by her mother and father, Teddie Mae (Mallory) Crowder and Paul Jones Crowder, her two brothers Paul Jones Crowder, Jr., and Charles E. Crowder, and her daughter Robin Anne Yamin. Barbara is survived by her daughter Lynne (Jim) Kelley, son Randy Bossert (Roger Rand), and daughter Wendy (Tim) Golik. She is survived by four grandchildren, Ryan (Regina) Kelley, Ashlyn Kelley, Kian Yamin, and Natalie Golik. You are invited to share your memories at

