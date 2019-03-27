Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA LEE MOBLEY. View Sign

BARBARA LEE MOBLEY Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Barbara Lee Mobley, 83 passed away on March 23, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Anaheim, California on April 10, 1935 and graduated from WA-HI in 1953. After high school she worked for the Pacific Bell Telephone in Walla Walla until she meet and married Vernon Mobley. After their marriage she lived for a short time at the Whidbey Naval Air Station where Vern was stationed but returned to Walla Walla when he was transferred overseas. Upon his discharge he returned to Walla Walla where they both started their family. Barbara & Vern moved to the Tri-Cities area in 1964 where she worked at taking care of her husband, her children and her home. She loved to cook and especially bake, everyone remembers her cookies. After Vern's retirement there were many trips to their favorite spots on the Oregon Coast with the travel trailer in tow. She loved her Tuesday luncheons with friends and was a member of Kennewick First Lutheran Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Her grandchildren would tell you that they always felt loved and adored by her. From school functions, recitals, and little league games she was always there. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Vernon Mobley, her parents Kenneth and Sybil Burdin and her brother Kenneth Burdin. She is survived by her son, Steven (Donna) Mobley; her daughters, Tammy ( Phil) Holt and Shari (Dennis) Pitzer; her grandchildren, Shannon Mobley, Christopher (Tony) Mobley, Mindy (Jeremiah) Stephens, Andrew (Carissa) Pitzer, Alison (Mike) Hempstead and five great grandchildren, all living within the Tri-Cities area. A very special thank you to the staff of the Royal Columbian and Tranquility Manor who gave mom such wonderful care. On Saturday March 30 at 1:00 pm a graveside service will be held at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Kennewick, with a memorial service to follow at 2:30 pm at First Lutheran Church in Kennewick. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Tri-Cities Chaplaincy Hospice or the First Lutheran Church. The family invites you to sign their online guestbook at www.muellersfuneral

BARBARA LEE MOBLEY Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Barbara Lee Mobley, 83 passed away on March 23, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Anaheim, California on April 10, 1935 and graduated from WA-HI in 1953. After high school she worked for the Pacific Bell Telephone in Walla Walla until she meet and married Vernon Mobley. After their marriage she lived for a short time at the Whidbey Naval Air Station where Vern was stationed but returned to Walla Walla when he was transferred overseas. Upon his discharge he returned to Walla Walla where they both started their family. Barbara & Vern moved to the Tri-Cities area in 1964 where she worked at taking care of her husband, her children and her home. She loved to cook and especially bake, everyone remembers her cookies. After Vern's retirement there were many trips to their favorite spots on the Oregon Coast with the travel trailer in tow. She loved her Tuesday luncheons with friends and was a member of Kennewick First Lutheran Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Her grandchildren would tell you that they always felt loved and adored by her. From school functions, recitals, and little league games she was always there. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Vernon Mobley, her parents Kenneth and Sybil Burdin and her brother Kenneth Burdin. She is survived by her son, Steven (Donna) Mobley; her daughters, Tammy ( Phil) Holt and Shari (Dennis) Pitzer; her grandchildren, Shannon Mobley, Christopher (Tony) Mobley, Mindy (Jeremiah) Stephens, Andrew (Carissa) Pitzer, Alison (Mike) Hempstead and five great grandchildren, all living within the Tri-Cities area. A very special thank you to the staff of the Royal Columbian and Tranquility Manor who gave mom such wonderful care. On Saturday March 30 at 1:00 pm a graveside service will be held at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Kennewick, with a memorial service to follow at 2:30 pm at First Lutheran Church in Kennewick. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Tri-Cities Chaplaincy Hospice or the First Lutheran Church. The family invites you to sign their online guestbook at www.muellersfuneral homes.com Funeral Home Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

(509) 783-9532 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close