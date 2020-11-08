1/1
Barbara "Barb" Meyer
1944 - 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Barbara Jean "Barb" Meyer (Parsons), 76, passed away at her home in Kennewick on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Barb was born in Broadhead, KY on January 22, 1944. Her family moved to Moxee, WA in 1953 where she attended East Valley High School. In 1962 she married Ron Meyer and shortly thereafter, they welcomed their first child. In 1962 the family relocated to Baker, OR where the family grew and grew. In 1973, they relocated to Kennewick, WA where she managed the extracurricular activities of her six children. During the 1980's Barb owned and operated the popular Sunny Blues clothing store.
During her retirement years, Barb enjoyed visits from her children, 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She loved staying in touch with hundreds of Facebook friends and became a record setting giver of "likes". Barb was also a master Cryptoquote solver, puzzle builder and word search aficionado.
Barb was preceded in death by her father Grandville "Bill" Parsons, mother, Mattie "Ellen" Allen, stepfather, Frank "Pete" Allen, sister, Janice Barker and daughter, Elizabeth "Lizzy" Shelby.
Barb is survived by her husband Ron, sister Midge Wright, brother Bill Parsons (Polly), sons Jeffrey (Tammy), Michael (Shelly), Steve (Irma), David (Heidi) and daughter Julia.
Barb loved and was loved by her family very much. During her final days, dozens of them visited her to share memories, laughter and tears. We all look forward with confidence to the day we will see her again.
A celebration of Barb's life will be held in the spring of 2021.


Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mueller's Chapel of the Falls
314 West 1st Avenue
Kennewick, WA 99336
(509) 586-3147
Memories & Condolences

November 7, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kelli Terry
