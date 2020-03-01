Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARBARA MILLER Barbara Jane Miller passed to our heavenly father Feb 3, 2020 at the young age of 67. Barbara was born in Richand Wa. to Don and Edna Ney. She lived in the Tri-Cities most of her life and attended Richland High School, before moving on to earn her bachelors degree from Eastern University. Barbara was employed at GNC for over 30 years where her talent was quickly recognized and she was promoted to senior store manager. She was set to retire very soon. Barbara had plans to set out and see the world after retiring. She wanted to do volunteer work along with many other great things with the free time that she had earned. Her grandchildren were a high priority in her life and she looked forward to spending so much more time with them. She had a huge heart and was such an honest and decent person. Barbara always put her family ahead of herself and tried to do the right thing always. When she smiled you knew right away you could trust her and you felt an indescribable warmth and comfort. She is survived by Marc, her husband of 34 years, her son Miles Miller, his wife Iani and their two children Memphys and Madisyn, her son Eric Heinlein with his wife Melissa, and her brother Don Ney. We miss her dearly

BARBARA MILLER Barbara Jane Miller passed to our heavenly father Feb 3, 2020 at the young age of 67. Barbara was born in Richand Wa. to Don and Edna Ney. She lived in the Tri-Cities most of her life and attended Richland High School, before moving on to earn her bachelors degree from Eastern University. Barbara was employed at GNC for over 30 years where her talent was quickly recognized and she was promoted to senior store manager. She was set to retire very soon. Barbara had plans to set out and see the world after retiring. She wanted to do volunteer work along with many other great things with the free time that she had earned. Her grandchildren were a high priority in her life and she looked forward to spending so much more time with them. She had a huge heart and was such an honest and decent person. Barbara always put her family ahead of herself and tried to do the right thing always. When she smiled you knew right away you could trust her and you felt an indescribable warmth and comfort. She is survived by Marc, her husband of 34 years, her son Miles Miller, his wife Iani and their two children Memphys and Madisyn, her son Eric Heinlein with his wife Melissa, and her brother Don Ney. We miss her dearly Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 1, 2020

