BARBARA OBERG Barbara Oberg passed away in her home surrounded by her kids on Wednesday July 22, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Denver, Colorado on March 8, 1935. As a young college student, she met and married Ken Oberg, a union that lasted 59 years. Moving from Colorado to Richland, Ken took a job at Hanford, while Barbara worked raising their family. They had 4 children, and she was also the neighborhood mom, Cub Scout Den Mother, Camp Fire leader and PTA parent. Barbara and Ken bought property in Pasco where she designed her dream home. An avid gardener, she filled her yard with beautiful flowers and vegetables. She had a very creative, artistic spirit enjoying playing piano, singing in the church choir and later in life, took up painting, discovering a true talent and enjoying the friendships she formed with other artists while joining two of her favorite things painting and travel. Special to her were England and Hawaii. After Ken passed away in 2014, she continued to live a very full life. A prolific reader, she always had books to discuss and share. Barbara continued to paint and attend water aerobics, was a member of Central Church for over 60 years, and was an active member of PEO. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Ken Oberg and their son Gary. She is survived by her sister Margie Worth, brother Dean Stegman, son Dave Oberg and wife Carol, daughter Sandra O'Doherty and husband Tim, daughter Sue Friend and husband Tom. She had 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Her family feels fortunate to have been raised by such an exceptional woman, and appreciate her strength and wisdom. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a memorial service at a later time, when we can celebrate a life well-lived. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to PEO a scholarship program for women. A full obituary can be seen at sunsetgardenstricities.com