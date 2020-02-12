Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Pentecost. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARBARA KAYE PENTECOST Hillcrest Funeral and Cremation Barbara Kaye Pentecost passed away in the early hours on February 6, 2020, following a three- year struggle with her health. Barbara was born April 17, 1938 (on her brother Jim's 3rd birthday) in Bingham, Utah to Alton and Vonda Angus. Barbara and her older brother Jim lived their early years in Utah and then as a teenager Barbara moved to Portland, Oregon to live with her mother. In 1953, Barbara married Leonard McMullen and they had two daughters: Bonnie and Lorna. Leonard and Barbara went their own ways and it was just Barbara, Bonnie, and Lorna for several years. Barbara prayed to meet a man with children of his own. She met Don Pentecost who had four children. They married and became a blended family with 6 kids, Bonnie, Joyce, Lorna, David, James, and Donnie and they eventually settled in Burbank, WA. Don worked in road construction and was out of town often. Barbara was busy cleaning, cooking, and sewing for 6 kids. After the last child left, Don and Barbara sold their home in Burbank and they followed his work in a RV. At one-point Barbara worked as a flagger. They had a lengthy job near Everett, WA so they parked their motorhome and bought a house and lived there for two years. She sewed athletic wear for a company and brought home lots of wild neon scraps. The family was decked out in fancy sportswear for years. Becoming tired of the traffic, they sold their home and moved back into their RV. Eventually, they returned to Burbank where they bought a home. They enjoyed life in Burbank, but when the acre of land got to be too much to care for, they moved to Kennewick. It was after the kids left that the play and hobby time for Barbara began. In addition to sewing, she took up beadwork. She created long stylish earrings that, after the huge earring style was over, became Christmas ornaments. Barbara also took up ceramics and made beautiful nativity sets for her children that are now treasured family heirlooms. Then came carving, a hobby she cherished and become an expert in the craft. Barbara was a member of the Tri-Cities Woodcarvers Association where she held various offices and helped organize many carving events. She won many ribbons but her favorite ribbons were for her 40" x 40", 81-piece, carved wooden quilt that won several Best of Shows. Barbara had many treasured friendships through the years in the club. She loved sharing and teaching her skills with anyone willing to learn. Barbara was also part of the quilting ministry at South Hills Church where she enjoyed hours of sewing and friendship. Barbara is survived by Don Pentecost, her husband of 53 years, daughters Bonnie (Rick), Joyce (Jay), and Lorna (John), sons David (Juli), James, and Donnie (Nicole). Barbara and Don have 64 grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great grandkids. Barbara was preceded in death by her father Alton Angus, mother Vonda Angus, stepmother Millie Angus and brothers James and Roy Angus. A Public Viewing will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4~8pm at Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation 2804 W Lewis St., Pasco, WA 99301 And a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 1:00pm at South Hills Church in Kennewick, WA, with a reception following at the church. For online condolences and more information about the memorial service please visit

