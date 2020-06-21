Barbara Rickenbach

BARBARA JEAN RICKENBACH Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Barbara Jean Rickenbach, 95 passed away on June 12, 2020 in Kennewick, WA. She was born on October 27, 1924 to Allen and Mary Scott in Benge, WA. She has lived in the Tri-Cities 70 years. She married Francis Rickenbach and they had Mark, David, Karl and Vicki. After Francis passed away in 1966, she became a library clerk for the Pasco School District, retiring in 1989. She continued to raise her children alone into successful adulthood. Barbara loved her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids and spent countless hours watching any event they participated in. She loved to read, grow flowers, and watch all sports. She was a member of the Kennewick 1st Presbyterian Church. Barbara is survived by her sons Mark (Judy) and Karl (Peggy), daughter Vicki Wilson (Gerry) and daughter-in-law Karen; 8 grandchildren; David, Krista, Ryan, Kari, Kyle, Kellee, Brett and Blake; 9 great grand-children and a very special friend Norma Fortner. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Francis, son David and her twin sisters. There will no services at this time. We ask everyone to celebrate and give thanks for the 95 years we all had with our Mom. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to HeartLinks Hospice or the Franklin County Historical Society. Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation of Kennewick is handling the arrangements. The family invites you to sign the online guest book at www.HillcrestFunerals.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.