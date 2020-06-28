Barbara Sanders
BARBARA ANN SANDERS Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Barbara Ann Sanders, a long-time resident of Pasco, passed away Tuesday the 23rd of June with loved ones by her side. She is proceeded in death by her mother Charlotte, Brother, Thomas and her three children; twin boys and a baby girl. Barbara was a patient, kind, and loving woman of God! She served those around her and helped those in need. She was a member of New Beginnings Church is Pasco and holds a great love for her fellow members. She often volunteered at the local Union Gospel Mission baking cookies or serving in the kitchen. She had many hobbies she loved; gardening, painting, crocheting, and finding yard sales with her grandchildren. Many lives have been touched by her selfless soul. She is survived by two daughters, Babette and Colette Sanders of Pasco, 5 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren, most of which live in the Tri-Cities, and brought great joy to her years. In lieu of flowers; Barbara asks that Memorial donations be made to the Tri-Cities Cancer Center in her name. Services will be held at City View Cemetery Wednesday July 1 at 10:00. Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
