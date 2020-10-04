Barbara Wallis

July 14, 1947 - September 23, 2020

Pasco, Washington - Barbara L Wallis July 14, 1947- September 23, 2020. Our beloved mother peacefully departed our lives with her family by her side. Barbara 73 was born in Tehachapi, CA and grew up in Pryor, OK where she graduated from high school. One beautiful summer she met the love of her life, Gary Wallis. Gary was visiting his uncle next door, where their love blossomed and they moved to Washington to be married. Mom attended CBC and later performed her nurses training at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and received her LPN. During her professional life she worked at nursing homes, private duty, and for the last 30 years Tyson Foods where she retired. Moms greatest joy was spending time with her family, holidays, traveling, shopping, and detours to the casinos. She was the matriarch of our family and will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband Gary and her parents Louise and Clarence Weaver. She is survived by her children Lisa (Lee) Jarvis, Kevin (Natalie) Wallis, and Andrea (Todd) Burnette. Grandchildren Jacob White, Micaela Lozano, Megan Triner, Shelby Romm, Brianna Wallis, and Korianne Puckett. Along with six great grandchildren with two on the way and a brother Clarence Weaver.

At the family's request there will be no public service but, yet a celebration of life with her family.





