Bardella (Johnson) Robison
February 23, 1928 - October 29, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Bardella Johnson Robison
In the early morning hours of October 29, 2020, Bardella Johnson Robison slipped peacefully from this world and the limitations of her later years. She was 92 years old at the time of her passing.
Sincere appreciation is extended to caregivers Cindy, Eunice and Gabby for the tender attention they gave to Mom, along with the wonderful support provided by hospice in her final months. We also express deepest gratitude to Brenda, Sheila and their husbands, who spent countless hours of visitation and vigilance over mom.
Bardella was born to Robert Willie and Nana Bell (Bergeson) Palmer in their log cabin in Parker, Idaho on February 23, 1928. She was the 2nd of nine children and the first daughter. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Clayton, Rial (Joan) and Reynold. She is survived by siblings Martell, Larena, Carla (Barry), Laird (Eva) and Nalene (Dave).
Mom lived a long, somewhat adventurous and productive life, leaving behind a large posterity. She grew up in the era of the great depression and WWII where hard work and difficulties were everyone's "normal." She met Vaughn Johnson in her teen years. However, their dating was interrupted when he was drafted into the army soon after graduation from high school to go fight in the war in France and Germany.
Following WWII, Vaughn and Bardella continued their courtship and were married July 23, 1946 in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Three daughters and a son joined the family from that union.
The biggest challenge and adventure of the Johnson's young married life came in 1955 when Dad drew a farm unit north of Pasco, Washington, in the newly opened Columbia Basin Irrigation Project. With an 18-foot trailer house in tow; the Johnson family joined the other Sage Brush Pioneers to try to convert the desert of Central Washington into productive farmland.
In the early years, those hearty farmers struggled with no electricity, no indoor plumbing, hauling drinking water in 10-gallon milk cans, and the never-ending, swirling dust…but, with irrigation water, the land was eventually tamed.
Under these conditions, Vaughn and Bardella raised us kids based on the principles of hard work, faith, and honesty. In their later years, Mom and Dad served four missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Then, after more than 57 years of marriage, Vaughn succumbed to cancer.
Following Vaughn's passing, Bardella married William H. Robison who passed earlier this year.
Bardella is survived by daughters Brenda (Jerry) Wiberg of Kennewick, WA, Sheila (Robert) McCary of Kennewick, WA; Brian (Linda) Johnson of Herriman, UT; and Pam Roylance of South Jordan, UT. In addition, there are numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even several great-great-grandchildren.
By prearrangement, Dad and Mom requested burial in the rustic Eltopia cemetery. The simplicity of the natural desert grasses and surrounding sage brush is indicative of their humble beginnings in the Columbia Basin. Accordingly, Mom will be buried next to Dad (Vaughn) in Eltopia, Washington.
A private family service is planned.
Rest well Mom and enjoy the grand reunion on the other side!
Obituary written by her son – Brian Johnson.
For Bardella's online tribute page please visit www.Hillcrestfunerals.com