Benito "Benny" Lozano
1953 - 2020
August 16, 1953 - November 4, 2020
Pasco, Washington - Benito "Benny" Lozano was born in Raymondville, Texas August 16, 1953 to Benito Lozano and Guadalupe Jimenez and raised by his stepfather, Adolfo Saenz.
In 1973 he met the love of his life, Elva Rivera and in 1977 they moved to Pasco, Washington and made their life.
Benny was a hard-working man and loved spending time with his family and friends. Benny is survived by his beautiful wife, Elva, and his 7 children, Ernestina, David, Benny Jr., Jose, Cliofas, Maria, and Rocky Lozano. His siblings in Washington, Evelio, Ricardo, Ramona, Rosa, Rusbel, Adolfo, Rolando, Guadalupe, Arturo, Armando, Antonio and Alberto Saenz. His Siblings in Texas, Irma, Benito, Lucy, Jose, Maria, Angelita, David, Santos, Eric, Isidro Lozano. He had 43 grandchildren and 20 great-grandkids. He will be greatly missed every day.


Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home
1608 West Court Street
Pasco, WA 99301
(509) 547-3316
