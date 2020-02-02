Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BENJAMIN MARTIN SMITH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BENJAMIN MARTIN SMITH Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Benjamin Martin Smith, age 72, Kennewick, WA, passed away after a long battle with Agent Orange Cancer. Ben was born at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle, on August 7th, 1947, to parents Howard M. and Nancy Masterton- Smith. He served in the Army as a SPE4 soldier from August 23rd, 1966 to July 8th, 1968. Ben married Deborah Lynn Henderson on March 12th, 1989. Ben worked at Smith Brothers Dairy as bottling plant manager and at Pozzi Bros Freight as a truck driver. He retired August 7th, 2000. He lived in Kennewick for 19 years. He was a member of South Hills Church, actively serving with Celebrate ecovery Program and Helping Hands. He attended Kent-Meridian High School where he played football and excelled as a member of the track team and winning the Puget Sound Track and Field award in pole vaulting. He was also voted the guy with the "prettiest hair" as a senior. He graduated in 1965 and went on to attend Highline Community College while working at Smith Brothers Dairy. He enjoyed flying airplanes with his father and held a private pilot's license most of his life. He also enjoyed water sports, including, water skiing, sailing, power boating and jet skiing. Ben loved to travel. His favorite place was visiting Cabo San Lucas with Deborah. He held season tickets to UW football for 35 years being a supporter and member of the Tyee Club. Ben is survived by wife Deborah Lynn (Henderson) Smith; stepmother; Maureen Smith; sister Linda Smith-Wilson; brothers Howard Michel Smith (Beverly) and Andrew Smith (Tami); Grandson Joshua Gurchak and numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by parents Howard and Nancy Smith; daughter Alicia Gurchak; cousins Melody, Rosemarie, Eddy and Pamela and numerous aunts and uncles. A Celebration of life will be held on February 8th, 2020 at 1pm at South Hills Church, 3700 W. 27th Avenue, Kennewick. Interment to follow immediately after services at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, 1401 S. Union Street, Kennewick. Contributions can be made to the South Hills Benevolent Fund in Ben's name. For online condolences or to sign the online guest book, visit www. Hillcrestmemorialcenter. com

