BENNETT ROSS JOHNSON It is with great sadness that the family of Bennett Ross Johnson, known to friends as "Ben," announces his passing after a brief illness, on Monday, September 24, 2019, at the age of 57 years. A native of Kennewick, Ben lived most of his life in the Tri-Cities area and will be lovingly remembered by his Mother, Colleen and his siblings, Gordon (Cheryl), Don Simmonson (Mercedes), Frank (Tammy), Eric, Janie (Len) Langston, and brother-in-law, Kenny Koehler. Ben was predeceased by his father (Gordon) and sister (Cathy Koehler). A celebration of Ben's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 6, 2019