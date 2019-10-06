BENNETT ROSS JOHNSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BENNETT ROSS JOHNSON.
Obituary
Send Flowers

BENNETT ROSS JOHNSON It is with great sadness that the family of Bennett Ross Johnson, known to friends as "Ben," announces his passing after a brief illness, on Monday, September 24, 2019, at the age of 57 years. A native of Kennewick, Ben lived most of his life in the Tri-Cities area and will be lovingly remembered by his Mother, Colleen and his siblings, Gordon (Cheryl), Don Simmonson (Mercedes), Frank (Tammy), Eric, Janie (Len) Langston, and brother-in-law, Kenny Koehler. Ben was predeceased by his father (Gordon) and sister (Cathy Koehler). A celebration of Ben's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.