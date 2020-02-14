BERNICE PAPI Bernice Agnes Papi was born March 21, 1934 in Wimbledon North Dakota and passed away on February 10, 2020. She married Richard Anderson and relocated to the Tri Cities where she made Pasco her long time home. Later married Joe Papi. She was always very driven to achieve her goals, a job opportunity required a high school diploma so she when back to school and passed the GED. She could do anything she put her mind to! She worked as a waitress and cook at the Top Hat Café along with many other jobs. She loved animals and always surrounded her self with dogs, cats, and never turned away a stray in need! She is survived by one sister Lorraine, two sons Gordon and Scott; grandchildren Shane, Haley, Christopher, Nikki, Jill and Richard along with many great grandchildren and many friends. She was proceeded in death by son David Anderson her parents, one brother and two sisters. A Nitch site service will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11AM near the mausoleum at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, Kennewick.

