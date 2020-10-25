Bernt Hart

December 30, 1951 - October 13, 2020

Kennewick, Washington - Bernt "Bernie" Leslie Hart 68, passed away October 13t, 2020 at his home after fighting a battle with cancer.

Bernie was born in Burns Oregon to parents Murriel (Johnson) Peterlin and Frank Peterlin. In 1956 his mother married Cecil Hart and they raised him until their deaths. At the age of three Bernie started life being a cowboy with his Dad and going on cattle drives. After leaving home he worked at many jobs which were logging in Alaska and on the pipeline. a welder, dog catcher, custodian for. Finley, WA School Dist. and then decided to go to college and become a "COTA" Certified Occupational Therapy Asst.

Bernie met his first wife and fathered two children Leslie and Brett Hart. Later in 2002 he met Janice Brooks and they married in 2004. He became step-father to Cheri Davis (John), Daniel Brooks (Dawn) and Jonathan Brooks (Angela) he loved becoming "Papa" Bernie to his step-grandchildren Monique, Tyrel and Vanessa Davis, Sophia and Shiloh Brooks, Alaina and Malachi Brooks.

Bernie loved to hunt, fishing, camping and traveling with his wife Janice and grandchildren and of course Mojo his dog.

He is survived by his wife Janice, step-children and grandchildren. His sister Marilyn Idica (husband Fred), three Hart step-siblings. Preceding him in death are his parents Murriel and Cecil Hart. Frank Peterlin and 5 Peterlin half siblings.

Due to cover 19 restrictions, we will be having a graveside service with family and a few friends on October 30, 2020 at 1pm. It will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 915 Bypass Hwy. Richland, WA 509-9431114

In lieu of flowers, donations/contributions can be given to Apostolic Tabernacle, 201 S. Auburn, kennewick, WA or Worldwide Missionary Outreach, 40604 S. Finley Rd. Finley, WA





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store