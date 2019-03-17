Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BESSIE EUNICE HAMILTON. View Sign

BESSIE EUNICE HAMILTON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Bessie Hamilton passed away on February 28, 2019 in Kennewick, Washington. She was 88 years old. She was born February 16, 1931 in Palmer, Texas to David and Willie Hawkins. She was one of 10 children and had the distinction of being born a Triplet. She graduated from Riverside Polytechnic High School in Riverside, California in 1949. She met Norman Hamilton while he was stationed at El Toro Marine base in Tustin California. They were married September 5 1950 in Lewiston, Idaho, and they settled in Pasco, Washington to raise their family. Bess enjoyed bowling, boating, and doing crafts with Grandma Hamilton. She worked at Columbia Heating and Sandvig Oldsmobile as a Title Clerk both in Kennewick, Washington. She was preceded in death by husband, Norman Hamilton; her parents, Dave and Willie Hawkins; siblings, Faye Webb, Dorothy Stockton, Larry Hawkins, Jessie Hawkins, Nell Williams, Wanda Green, Lou Hawkins, and Lessie Hawkins. She is survived by her sister, Frances Kingsley of Ventura California; sons Steven Hamilton of Kennewick, Rick Hamilton and wife Sue of Richland; grandson's Brandon Hamilton and wife Nicole of Kennewick, Dustin Hamilton of Richland, Alden Hamilton and wife Sherri of Deary Idaho, Eric Hamilton and wife Lauren of Vancouver and 10 great grandchildren. She especially cherished the friendships she made throughout her life and had a special place in her heart for them. Graveside services will be held at Desert Lawn Memorial Park 1401 S. Union Street Kennewick, Washington on Saturday March 23rd at 2:00pm with a celebration of life immediately following the services at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union Kennewick, Washington. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

BESSIE EUNICE HAMILTON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Bessie Hamilton passed away on February 28, 2019 in Kennewick, Washington. She was 88 years old. She was born February 16, 1931 in Palmer, Texas to David and Willie Hawkins. She was one of 10 children and had the distinction of being born a Triplet. She graduated from Riverside Polytechnic High School in Riverside, California in 1949. She met Norman Hamilton while he was stationed at El Toro Marine base in Tustin California. They were married September 5 1950 in Lewiston, Idaho, and they settled in Pasco, Washington to raise their family. Bess enjoyed bowling, boating, and doing crafts with Grandma Hamilton. She worked at Columbia Heating and Sandvig Oldsmobile as a Title Clerk both in Kennewick, Washington. She was preceded in death by husband, Norman Hamilton; her parents, Dave and Willie Hawkins; siblings, Faye Webb, Dorothy Stockton, Larry Hawkins, Jessie Hawkins, Nell Williams, Wanda Green, Lou Hawkins, and Lessie Hawkins. She is survived by her sister, Frances Kingsley of Ventura California; sons Steven Hamilton of Kennewick, Rick Hamilton and wife Sue of Richland; grandson's Brandon Hamilton and wife Nicole of Kennewick, Dustin Hamilton of Richland, Alden Hamilton and wife Sherri of Deary Idaho, Eric Hamilton and wife Lauren of Vancouver and 10 great grandchildren. She especially cherished the friendships she made throughout her life and had a special place in her heart for them. Graveside services will be held at Desert Lawn Memorial Park 1401 S. Union Street Kennewick, Washington on Saturday March 23rd at 2:00pm with a celebration of life immediately following the services at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union Kennewick, Washington. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral homes.com Funeral Home Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

(509) 783-9532 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close