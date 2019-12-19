Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETH KELLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BETH KELLEY Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory Beth Kelley (93) of Sunnyside, WA passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, WA. She was born on November 5, 1926 in Grace, Idaho. Beth was the second child of Clifford Hugh and Ronda Gulbransen McLain. She spent her early years on the family farm in Thatcher, Idaho at the end of Roper Lane. She attended school in Thatcher, Idaho where she rode a horse to school. She later graduated from Idaho Falls High School (the family lived on Cliff Street). Beth met Milton Jay Kelley at a dance in April of 1946 after he returned home from his Navy service in World War II and they were married on June 28, 1946 in Shelley, Idaho, where they continued to make their home. Jay and Beth farmed in Shelley and Wapello, Idaho and then moved to Idaho Falls. In 1958 they returned to Shelley, Idaho where they built a new home on Park Street. In December 1960 the family moved to Richland, WA, when Jay began working as an Instrument Specialist at the Hanford Project. Beth worked at Brutzman's Office Supply Store in Kennewick, WA and retired in 1988. Beth and Jay returned to Idaho Falls in 1989 living in Iona, Idaho. In 1999 they were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. Beth loved to garden and grew one every year until she was 92 years old. She canned and preserved much of what she grew. Even though her greatest joy was to be outside gardening or just digging in the dirt, she also was accomplished in hand work (crocheting, embroidery, etc.) She loved to read and do jigsaw puzzles. Beth was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Jay Kelley, her parents, and 3 brothers (Earl, Parley and Maurice). Beth is survived by her 4 sons Preston (Cynthia) of Sunnyside, WA, Kevin (Aileen) of Fair Oaks, CA, Forrest (Sue) of Letha, Idaho and Todd of Houston, TX. She also is survived by 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, and one sister, Beneva Nadauld of Bountiful, Utah. A viewing will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sunnyside, WA at 9 am on December 21, 2019. Funeral services will follow at 10 am. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens 915 By Pass Hiway in Richland, WA 99352 at 2 pm. Those wishing to sign Beth's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith. com Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.

