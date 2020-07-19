Beth Vance

BETH AVIE STEWART VANCE Beth Avie Stewart Vance, 80, of Ogden, Utah and a longtime resident of Kennewick, Washington, passed away on 9 July 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. A memorial service was held in her memory on 11 July 2020. Beth was born in Ogden, Utah to Thelma Peterson Stewart and Duncan Stewart on 18 September 1939. She married Richard Hill in 1958 and was widowed in 1960.Beth married LaDell Vance in 1964. Beth was a dedicated and caring mother; a service-oriented member of her community; a devoted member of her faith; and a richly talented artist. Beth is preceded in death by Richard Hill (1960) and LaDell Vance (2016); and by her siblings Seth, David, Gwen, Gay, and Marilyn. Beth is survived by her children Charlene and Dale Johnson; Connie and Wayne Smith; Laura Vance and Jennifer Langton; Linda and Robert Etherington; David and Melanie Vance; Scott and Amy Vance; Brent and Candance Vance; and by her siblings Donna, Arza, and Faun, in addition to beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beth's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the medical and hospice staff who provided valued care. In lieu of flowers please donate to Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels.



